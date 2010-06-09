design-templatesdesign-your-ownfull-uploadTrust Pilot Logoicon-Artboard 37icon-bleed-areaicon-carticon-chevron-downicon-chevron-righticon-chevron-right-boldicon-chevron-right-xboldicon-closeicon-downloadicon-element-artworkicon-f4c3b00kicon-g00gl3-plusicon-inst4gr4micon-mobile-phoneicon-moo-fillicon-mooicon-playicon-quote-lefticon-safe-areaicon-searchicon-tick-largeicon-tick-large-boldicon-trim-areaicon-tw1tt3ricon-warning
Cotton Business Cards

Uncoated, 18 pt

Start making

100% Recycled – Made from Cotton T-Shirts

All tee and no tree, it's paper like you’ve never seen before.

Pure Cotton Paper

  • Naturally bright white
  • Durable and long lasting
  • Prints colors vividly
Made from Tees (TEES!)

  • Yup, actual T-shirt offcuts
  • Reuses fashion industry waste
  • Looks good while you do good
Invented by MOO

  • In collaboration with Mohawk
  • Our twist on traditional rag paper
  • Archival quality that’s affordable

Saving Trees. Rescuing Tees.

The world loves T-shirts. But the process of making them creates a lot of leftover fabric. So we decided to put those scraps to good use and make Cotton. Our first tree-free paper.

"A New Way to Make an Old Paper"

For centuries, the very best papers have been made from cotton rag. Now we’ve teamed up with paper experts Mohawk to put a new, T-shirty twist on this very traditional kind of paper. Watch our story.

Cotton video

We've found a new way to make something that's really fresh, really new and has an amazing story

Business Cards by Size

From Standard to Square, you’ll get a perfect fit for your business.

Standard Business Cards

3.5" x 2.0"

50 cards from $26.99

MOO Size Business Cards

3.3" x 2.16"

50 cards from $26.99

Square Business Cards

2.56" x 2.56"

50 cards from $31.99

Start ordering

  • 100% Cotton

  • Made from Recycled T-Shirt Offcuts

  • Durable and Long Lasting

  • Naturally Bright White

  • Uncoated

  • 18 pt

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

We’ll move heaven and earth to make you happy or your money back. It’s the MOO promise.

Cotton Sample Pack

Get a Free Cotton Sample Pack

See it (and feel it) in three different Business Card sizes.

Order now

