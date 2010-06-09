Cotton Business Cards

Uncoated, 18 pt
All tee and no tree, it's paper like you’ve never seen before.
The world loves T-shirts. But the process of making them creates a lot of leftover fabric. So we decided to put those scraps to good use and make Cotton. Our first tree-free paper.
We've found a new way to make something that's really fresh, really new and has an amazing story
From Standard to Square, you’ll get a perfect fit for your business.
100% Cotton
Made from Recycled T-Shirt Offcuts
Durable and Long Lasting
Naturally Bright White
Uncoated
18 pt
We’ll move heaven and earth to make you happy or your money back. It’s the MOO promise.
Select your size, get your price.
The nitty gritty details
Everything you need to know in a nutshell (or table)
|Weight
|18 pt
|What makes it great
|100% cotton. Made from recycled T-shirt offcuts. Long lasting and durable. Naturally bright white
|Finish options
|Uncoated (so you can write on it)
Make sure that your background extends to fill the bleed to avoid your Business Cards having white edges when trimmed.
This is where we aim to cut your cards.
Make sure any important aspects of your design such as text and logos are inside of the safe area, otherwise they may be cut off.
For more help, read our Artwork Guidelines.
Make sure that your background extends to fill the bleed to avoid your Business Cards having white edges when trimmed.
This is where we aim to cut your cards.
Make sure any important aspects of your design such as text and logos are inside of the safe area, otherwise they may be cut off.
For more help, read our Artwork Guidelines.
Make sure that your background extends to fill the bleed to avoid your Business Cards having white edges when trimmed.
This is where we aim to cut your cards.
Make sure any important aspects of your design such as text and logos are inside of the safe area, otherwise they may be cut off.
For more help, read our Artwork Guidelines.
See it (and feel it) in three different Business Card sizes.